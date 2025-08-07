SC releases Karti Chidambaram's Rs 1 cr deposited as pre-condition for foreign travel

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of Rs 1 crore deposited by Lok Sabha MP Karti P Chidambaram with the apex court in 2022 as a pre-condition for foreign travel.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh allowed his 2023 application and noted after travelling abroad he returned to India and deposited his passport with the investigating officer.

"Amount of Rs 1 crore deposited by the petitioner alongwith interest accrued thereupon is directed to be released in 1 week," the court ordered.

Karti, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, is accused in several cases including in Aircel-Maxis and INX Media cases.

He was granted bail in both cases.

The top court in 2022 asked him to deposit Rs 1 crore with the apex court registry as a pre-condition to travel abroad.