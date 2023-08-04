SC relief to Rahul in defamation case strengthened people's faith in judiciary: Soren

Ranchi, Aug 4 (PTI) Hailing the Supreme Court order that stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said it was the triumph of truth over wrong that strengthened people's faith in the judiciary.

The Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the 2019 defamation case filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark during an election rally in Karnataka.

"Senior Congress leader from our INDIA bloc and elder brother Rahul Gandhi has been saved from the machinations of the BJP by the Supreme Court today. Today, truth has triumphed over wrong," Soren said in the assembly late in the evening.

Extending best wishes to Gandhi, he said with this decision, the country's faith in the judiciary has been further strengthened.

The SC direction also paved the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP.