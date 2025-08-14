SC remark on '5-star treatment' to actor Darshan: Minister Parameshwara cautions DGP Prisons

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the Director General of Police of Prisons must exercise caution in the wake of the Supreme Court's strong observations regarding the alleged five-star treatment provided to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the jail.

Parameshwara was responding to reporters' queries about the apex court decision to cancel the bail granted to Darshan and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The state Home Minister said, “The DGP Prisons must have received the order. He will have to perform his duty carefully after the court made stringent observations.” Parameshwara underlined that no individual is above the law in the country and everyone has to respect the law of the land.

“We must respect the order. They (accused) have the option to continue their legal battle, which they can do,” he remarked.

Asked about the government's stance on Darshan’s bail plea, Parameshwara said the law department has fulfilled its responsibilities.

The top court cautioned the Karnataka government against providing special treatment to the accused in jail.

"The day we come to know that the accused persons are being provided 5-star treatment, the first step would be to place the superintendent into suspension along with all other officials," it said.

The judgment came on an appeal filed by the Karnataka government against the state high court's December 13, 2024 order of bail to Darshan and the co-accused.

The apex court observed in its order that ‘A2’ (Darshan) is not a common undertrial. He enjoys celebrity status, mass following, political clout, and financial muscle. His conduct inside the jail – including recorded instances of VIP treatment, violations of jail rules, and registered FIRs for misuse of facilities – reflects his capacity to defy the system even while in custody.

“If a person can subvert the prison system, the risk of interference with evidence, threatening or influencing witnesses, and tampering with the course of justice is both real and imminent,” it maintained. PTI GMS GMS ROH