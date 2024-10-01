SC remarks on Tirupati laddu row bring relief to sweet makers before festivities

Lucknow: The Supreme Court’s rebuke to Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday over his statement surrounding animal fat in laddus at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati Temple came as a relief for sweet makers.

The sweet makers across different parts of the country witnessed about a 25-30% decline in their business ahead of the crucial festive season as temples across the country barred the devotees from offering sweets purchased from sweet shops.

Sweet shops outside temples earn a large portion of their revenue from visitors buying sweets for offerings.

Sweet makers from Lucknow were hopeful that the top court’s questioning of the allegations of making laddus with adultered ghee would help bring the business as usual rather quickly.

A shop owner near Tadiyan Temple in Lucknow told Newsdrum, "Our sales have dropped by 20-30%. While we’re managing for now, it's hard to cover labour costs in the long run. We’re hoping the temple authorities will lift the ban soon after the Supreme Court’s remarks."

The decision to ban outside sweets in temples followed a public statement from CM Naidu that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

The apex court during the Monday hearing observed that the laboratory test report was "not clear at all" and it prima facie indicated that 'rejected ghee' was subjected to test.

"It is very clear from the report that this is not the ghee which has been used. Unless you are sure, how did you go to public with that," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said.

Following the laddu row, several temples in Lucknow prohibited people from offering outside prasad within their premises.

For instance, trustees of the century-old Tadiyan Hanuman Mandir decided to ban visitors from bringing external prasad to offer to the deity.

The Tadiyan Mandir Pujari told Newsdrum.in, “Trustees have decided to ban outside sweets as prasad to be offered to God because of the Tirupati incident and this decision won’t be reverted. In fact, it is being applied across the temples in Lucknow. We can’t serve contaminated prasad to our God.”

The controversy has sparked reactions in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Mathura, with calls for stricter measures in preparing and distributing prasad.

In Ayodhya too, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Satyendra Das, demanded a "complete ban" on prasad prepared by external agencies.

He expressed concerns over the purity of ghee used in temple offerings, urging that "all prasad should be prepared under the supervision of temple priests.".

In Mathura, the Dharma Raksha Sangh announced its decision to revert to the "ancient style" of 'prasadam' recipes, replacing commercially produced sweets with offerings made from fruits, flowers and other natural ingredients.

Shiv Murat Mishra, chief priest of Lalita Devi Temple, said devotees are now requested to bring only coconuts, fruits, and dry fruits.

Similarly, Mankameshwar Temple’s Mahant Shridharanand Brahmachari Ji Maharaj stated that sweets will be banned until their purity is confirmed.

Yamuna Puri Maharaj of Alop Shankari Devi Temple announced that no outside sweets or prasad would be allowed.

Mahant Balbir Giri Ji Maharaj of Bade Hanuman Temple added that once the temple’s corridor is completed, they will prepare their own prasad.

Mankameshwar Temple has also banned outside offerings and encouraged homemade prasad.