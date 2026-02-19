SC reserves order on AIADMK leader's plea challenging MK Stalin's election in 2011

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea filed by AIADMK leader Saidai S Duraisamy against a Madras High Court verdict dismissing his election petition against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin that alleged corrupt practices on the latter’s part in the 2011 Assembly polls.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi heard the submissions by the lawyers appearing for both parties.

In 2017, the Madras High Court dismissed the election petition of Duraisamy, who lost to Stalin in the 2011 polls from Kolathur by 2,739 votes.

Duraisamy had alleged distribution of money to voters in the constituency, exceeding the prescribed expenditure limit, as well as conducting supplementary counting.

Duraisamy also accused the DMK of using its functionaries and money to lure voters through innovative ways that amounted to corrupt practice under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act.

The AIADMK leader had said the DMK used the “Thirumangalam Formula” to provide money to the voters in a “novel” way through community feedings, courier service, currency in newspapers, and slips to purchase consumer items. PTI PKS ARI