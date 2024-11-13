SC reserves order on MCD's plea against fixation of power tariff at Narela plant

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court has reserved its order on a plea filed by the MCD challenging the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity's direction that the civic body cannot fix power tariff for electricity at the waste-to-energy power plant at Narela here.

Advertisment

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan heard submissions from the lawyer appearing for the civic body who sought quashing of the Appellate Tribunal's order and sought permission to set up the power plant.

The Appellate Tribunal, in its order dated August 31, 2023, said the civic body cannot fix the tariff for electricity to be produced at the plant.

The tribunal said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) not being a power generating company cannot fix tariffs under section 63 of the Electricity Act. PTI PKS RHL