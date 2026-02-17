SC reserves order on plea seeking CBI probe into govt contracts to Arunachal CM's kin

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the award of contracts for public works in Arunachal Pradesh to firms owned by the family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

While reserving the order, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria said the counsel appearing for the parties may submit their written submissions within two weeks.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, referred to the recent affidavit filed by the state of Arunachal Pradesh and argued that number of contracts were awarded to companies owned by the family members of the chief minister.

"There should be a CBI investigation. This is reeking of corruption," he said, adding that the state police would not be able to investigate the matter impartially.

On December 2 last year, the top court asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to file a comprehensive affidavit giving details of the contracts awarded from 2015 to 2025, including those to firms of family members of the chief minister.