SC reserves order on pleas for nod to manufacture, sell green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its orders on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sell green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran reserved the order after hearing various stakeholders including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on the issue.

The top law officer, who also represented the National Capital Region states, urged the apex court to permit bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on occasions like Diwali, Guru Parv and Christmas without any restrictions on the timing. PTI SJK ABA ZMN