SC reserves verdict on uniform definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges, takes note of panel's report

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the crucial issue of defining the Aravalli Hills and Ranges for ensuring environmental conservation, land use regulation, and mining activities in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR. Gavai and justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria reserved the verdict after hearing several lawyers including Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and senior advocate and amicus curiae K Parmeswar.

ASG Bhati, appearing for the Centre, referred to the final report submitted by a committee appointed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in compliance with earlier directions issued by the top court in the long-standing environmental case titled as MC Mehta vs Union of India.

"The main intention behind establishing an uniform definition is to protect the Aravalli Hills and Ranges," the CJI said.

The central government's committee, in its report, said, "Keeping in view the immense ecological and environmental significance of Aravalli Hills and Ranges, owing to their rich biodiversity and the wide Range of ecosystem services they provide, such as groundwater recharge, regulation of desertification, and moderation of the regional microclimate, it becomes imperative to protect and conserve the area from further degradation." The panel undertook due deliberations with concerned stakeholders, and recommended that "all the concerned State Governments where mining activity is undertaken, shall mark the Aravalli Hills and Ranges following the step-by-step process suggested in this report." It further recommended that the environmental safeguards and regulatory measures as suggested in the report, be adopted by the respective state governments to encourage systematic, sustainable, and environmentally friendly mining.

"To prevent illegal mining activities in Aravalli region, the states should follow the existing and proposed mechanism and utilize modern digital/Information Technology tools, include Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning etc. as may be applicable, for prevention of illegal mining/transportation/storage as given in the report and annexures," it suggested.

It said states can also formulate more stringent measures and safeguards for protecting the Aravallis in terms of environmental safeguards and prevention of illegal mining.

The Aravalli Hills, one of the oldest mountain systems in the world, form a vital ecological barrier against the spread of the Thar Desert and play a critical role in groundwater recharge, climate moderation, and biodiversity preservation.

Over the years, however, the range has faced extensive degradation due to illegal mining, urban encroachment, and deforestation.

Recognising the urgent need for a scientifically robust definition to demarcate and protect the Aravalli region, the apex court, in its order dated May 9, 2024, directed the MoEF&CC to constitute a multi-agency committee to evolve a uniform definition applicable across all states concerned.

The committee was chaired by the Secretary, MoEF&CC, and included secretaries of the forest departments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat among others.

The committee's terms of reference mandated it to arrive at a scientifically consistent and operationally applicable definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, particularly in the context of mining and land regulation.

Proposing to define Aravalli Hills, the committee said, "Any landform located in designated Aravalli districts, having an elevation of 100 metres or more above local relief, shall be identified as an Aravalli Hill. The "local relief" is determined with reference to the lowest encircling contour line, including the hill's slopes and supporting landforms." In its proposed definition of Aravalli Rangem, it said, "Two or more Aravalli Hills situated within 500 metres of each other, measured between the outermost boundaries of their lowest contour lines, shall collectively form part of an Aravalli Range. The area between such hills - including hillocks, slopes, and associated landforms - is to be included within the range boundary." PTI SJK ZMN