SC ruling cancelling remission granted to Bilkis case convicts path-breaking: Trial court Judge

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court ruling cancelling the remission granted to the convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case by the Gujarat government is "path-breaking and encouraging", said the Mumbai trial court judge, who had sentenced them to life imprisonment, here on Monday.

Justice U D Salvi, now retired, had in 2008 convicted the 11 men in the gang-rape-cum-murder case of Gujarat, whose trial was held in Mumbai.

The 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Salvi were granted remission by the Gujarat government, leading to their premature release from a jail in the adjoining state on August 15, 2022.

This decision was challenged in the apex court by the victim, Bilkis Bano, and others.

On Monday, the SC quashed the Gujarat government's remission order and directed the convicts to surrender in two weeks.

"This is a path-breaking and encouraging judgment. It will provide a path of guidance in other cases," Justice Salvi told PTI.

The SC, in its ruling, has rightly noted that the Gujarat government had played a "fraud" and obtained the May 2022 order of the apex court asking the state government to decide on the convicts' remission plea based on an old policy existing in 1992, he said.

The retired judge said the top court has considered the plight of the victim (Bano) and what she had endured.

The apex court, in its order, held the convicts in the case were tried and sentenced in Maharashtra. Hence, it was Maharashtra, and not Gujarat (where the offence took place), which had to consider plea to remit the sentence of the culprits.

Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002. Her three-year-old daughter was among her seven family members killed in the riots in Limkheda taluka of Gujarat's Dahod district on March 3, 2002. PTI SP RSY