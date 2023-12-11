SC ruling on Article 370 contained what was in people's heart, says CM Shinde

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday hailed the Supreme Court ruling on Article 370 and said it contained what was in the heart of the people of the country.

Advertisment

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct the election to the Union Territory's Assembly by September 30 next year.

The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Shinde thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the step of removing Article 370, adding that the latter does what he guarantees.

Advertisment

"The court has given an order which was in the heart of the people," Shinde said.

He also informed that a 'Maharashtra Sadan' is coming up in Kashmir.

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray taking a jibe at him for driving a "tractor" at a Mumbai beach as part of the state government's cleanliness drive, the CM said the vehicle was a "beach comber" used to clean the shores.

Advertisment

How will someone who bulldozed the development of Mumbai know the difference, Shinde said in a counterattack on Thackeray.

"I want to ask the people of Maharashtra if they want a CM who sits at home or a CM who is out on the ground working," he said in a further swipe at Thackeray.

The opposition parties, especially BJP, used to routinely allege that Thackeray, as CM, stayed put at home, did not attend office or undertake tours of the state, despite it being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisment

Replying to Thackeray questioning the different yardsticks for NCP leaders Nawab Malik, who was jailed and is out on bail on medical grounds, and Praful Patel (of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NC which is part of the ruling alliance), Shinde said the former had no right to speak on the issue.

Thackeray as CM never removed Malik as minister despite the latter being arrested on serious charges, Shinde said.

All possible held will be given to farmers affected by unseasonable rains, he said in reply to a query on farm distress in the state. PTI CLS BNM BNM