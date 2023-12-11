SC ruling on Article 370: Historic day for India, says Fadnavis; hails PM Modi

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed the Supreme Court ruling on Article 370 and called it a historic day for the country.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct the election to the Union Territory's Assembly by September 30 next year.

The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises here, Fadnavis said, "Today is a very important day in the history of the country. The SC, in a way, has today given a stamp to the decision taken to remove Article 370 under the leadership of Prime Narendra Modi. The SC order is a victory for the people of the nation as well as J-K." After the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism has reduced in Jammu and Kashmir and development is taking place there on a grand scale, Fadnavis claimed.

The decision has paved the way for "Eksangh Bharat" (United and Together India), the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader asserted.

Queried about Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's comments on whether Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) will come back to India, Fadnavis said this is what every Indian wants.

"We are people who believe in Akhand Bharat. Modiji has done things considered impossible. I feel we should wait for the time to come," he said.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day here, Thackeray had said "we also hope POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) is merged into Kashmir so that elections are held in greater Kashmir which is an inseparable part of our country".

Thackeray had also asked if PM Modi would give a "guarantee that Kashmiri Pandits will return to their home state safely?" Hitting back, Fadnavis said Thackeray did not have the right to speak on the issue.

Fadnavis said Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray had sought removal of Article 370 for a long time, and the demand was fulfilled by PM Modi.

"However, when PM Modi was doing this work, the (undivided) Shiv Sena had different stand in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Hence, he (Uddhav Thackeray) does not have the right to speak about it," Fadnavis said.

Asked whether others would also be treated in the same manner as NCP leader Nawab Malik, who was jailed and is out on bail on medical grounds, Fadnavis said it would be the same if they too faced such charges.

Fadnavis had written to deputy CM Ajit Pawar expressing the BJP's reservations on inducting Malik into the ruling alliance.

However, opposition parties have questioned Fadnavis over why the BJP did not have an issue with Praful Patel of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP who too is facing similar allegations.

Asked to comment on Thackeray's statement that TDR (transferable development right) of the Dharavi redevelopment project must not be with (industrialist Gautam) Adani, Fadnavis pointed out that the MVA government had cancelled an earlier tender of the project despite Adani not being the winning bidder.

Thackeray has a policy of opposing development works, Fadnavis said in a swipe at the former chief minister. PTI CLS BNM BNM