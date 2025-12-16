SC ruling on Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in TN severe blow to DMK govt: BJP state chief

Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court ruling on establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya in Tamil Nadu is "a severe blow" to the DMK government for "snatching the right to equal education," BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran said on Tuesday.

It would not matter if the ruling DMK dispensation, as usual, disrespected this order, as the government that will be formed by the NDA allies will start the Navodaya schools all over Tamil Nadu, he said.

"We will improve the quality of education in the state and make the students excel. This is sure to happen," Nagenthran said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’, referring to the Apex Court direction on Monday asking the state and central government to have a joint consultation regarding the issue of establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the state.

The division bench comprising Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan asked the state to submit a report to the court.

"The Supreme Court has dealt a severe blow to the DMK government for taking away the right to equal education," Nagenthran said. The court asked why the state government, due to "petty politics", prevented Jawahar Navodaya schools that provide quality education with free boarding and lodging to rural students who excel in education, from coming up, the BJP president said.

Thousands of rural students across the country benefited from 650 Navodaya schools, and the court rightly pointed out that it was unfair to deny them education on the grounds of language and prevent their progress.

"As atonement for the sin of ruining the future of poor rural students for so many years, the DMK government should identify land for setting up Navodaya schools in every district as per the Supreme Court's order," he said in the post.

In a veiled reference to the Thirupparankundram Karthigai Deepam lighting case, Nagenthran said, "Even if the DMK government, as usual, disrespected the court order, it doesn't matter".

"The NDA government that will be formed will start Navodaya schools all over Tamil Nadu, improve the quality of education, and make students excel. This is certain," he added. PTI JSP ADB