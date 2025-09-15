National

SC ruling on Waqf Act: Slap on arrogance of BJP-led Centre, says Cong's Naseem Khan

NewsDrum Desk
Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Monday termed the Supreme Court's interim order staying several provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 as a "slap on the arrogance" of the BJP-led Union government.

The Supreme Court put on hold several key provisions, including the clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years can dedicate a property as waqf, but refused to stay the entire law.

The apex court also pressed pause on the powers given to a Collector to adjudicate the status of waqf properties and ruled on the contentious issue of non-Muslim participation in Waqf Boards, directing that the Central Waqf Council should not have more than four non-Muslim members out of 20, and State Waqf Boards not more than three of 11.

The ruling party believed its brute majority allowed it to bulldoze the Parliament, Khan, a Congress Working Committee member and former Maharashtra minister, said in a statement.

"The Supreme Court's decision has once again exposed the Modi government. Today's order is a slap on their arrogance and a reminder that even the strongest majority cannot silence the Constitution," he said. PTI MR BNM