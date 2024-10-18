SC ruling 'tipping point' in battle against child marriage, say activists

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Activists and NGOs on Friday hailed the Supreme Court's judgment that reinforces the strict implementation of the law on prevention of child marriages in the country, calling it a "tipping point" in the battle against this social malaise.

Alaka Sahu from NGO SEVA, one of the petitioners, expressed her relief, saying, "This decision marks a significant step towards eradicating child marriage in our country. Together, through the ‘Child Marriage Free India’ campaign, we are paving the way for a brighter, safer future for our children." The apex court on Friday said the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act cannot be stunted by traditions under any personal law and observed marriages involving children violate the free will to choose a life partner.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra further issued a slew of guidelines for the effective implementation of the law on prevention of child marriages in the country.

Bhuwan Ribhu, founder of the Child Marriage Free India campaign, described the judgment as a "tipping point" in the battle against this social malaise.

"This landmark decision is a victory for children across India. It sends a clear message that child marriage is nothing less than child rape, and it must be eradicated through united efforts and accountability," he said.

The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of a holistic strategy involving sex education, child empowerment, and community engagement to address child marriage, referencing the "Just Rights for Children Alliance vs Union of India" case.

The 'Child Marriage Free India’ campaign is a coalition of over 200 NGOs working across the country to end child marriage by 2030. PTI UZM UZM KVK KVK