SC says election in NGT Bar body to be held by Mar 31

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday directed the National Green Tribunal to hold its bar body election by March 31.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh told the registrar general of the NGT to appoint an election committee and a returning officer from among the senior bar members, who will not be contesting the poll.

The bench took note of the submission of senior advocate ANS Nadkarni that no election of the bar body has taken place in the past six years. On January 20, the top court directed that 33 per cent seats be reserved for women lawyers in the election.

The top court had said its order for reserving seats for women in the Delhi High Court Bar Association will be applicable to the NGT Bar Association as well.

It, however, granted exemption to the lawyers from the requirement of giving an undertaking to the Bar Council of Delhi for being able to cast their votes in the NGT Bar Association election.

On December 18 last year, the top court had directed reserving three posts for women lawyers in the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) election.

It had also directed that in the district bar association elections, the post of treasurer plus 30 percent of other executive committee posts shall stand reserved for women lawyers (including those already reserved for women).

On September 26 last year, the apex court directed the DHCBA to have the post of treasurer reserved for women, besides one other post in the five-member office-bearer body of the association.

"The general body of the bar association shall consider to reserve the post of the treasurer exclusively for the women members of the bar association," the bench had directed.

In addition to reserving the post of treasurer for women members, the general body should also be free to consider the desirability of reserving one more post of office-bearer for women members of the bar association, it had said.

"Similarly, out of the 10 executive members, there shall be at least three women members. The general body may also resolve that out of the three women members of the executive committee, one at least will be a senior designated advocate," the top court had directed previously.

On May 2 last year, in an order aimed at increasing the representation of women at the bar, the court had directed that 33 per cent posts in the executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) be reserved for women members. PTI MNL MNL TIR TIR