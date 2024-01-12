SC says no coercive action against union minister Nisith Pramanik in attempt-to-murder case

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the West Bengal police to not take any coercive action against Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in a 2018 attempt to murder case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal listed his plea challenging the the January 4 order of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court which refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the case.

An attempt to murder case was registered against Pramanik with Dinhata police station of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal in 2018, when a group of people had opened fire on Trinamool Congress workers.

A man was allegedly shot at and injured in the firing.

Pramanik, who was earlier with the TMC, joined the BJP in February 2019. He had refuted the allegation of orchestrating the violence.

He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Cooch Behar on a BJP ticket and won.