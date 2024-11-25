SC seeks Centre response on plea to integrate studies on legal, self-defense in schools

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking directions to compulsorily integrate legal education and self-defense training in school curriculum.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan issued notices to the Centre, states and union territories seeking their responses on the plea within four weeks.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said, "If the rights are not known to the child, there is no meaning of those rights." The bench would hear the matter after four weeks.

The petition, filed by Delhi resident Geeta Rani, said it was essential for every citizen to understand the basic laws in order to assert and protect their fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

"Therefore, it is crucial to incorporate basic legal education into the academic curriculum and also to promote self-defence training at the school level to ensure children could protect themselves in case of any unseen adversaries," said the plea, filed through advocate Reepak Kansal.

It said the NCRB report titled "Crime in India 2022" revealed 1.62 lakh cases of crimes against children registered in 2022, indicating a 8.7 per cent rise compared to 2021.

The plea argued legal education and self-defense education could play a crucial role in preventing delinquency and protecting children from violence.

"Making these subjects mandatory in schools can significantly enhance their safety and well-being," it added.

As a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, India was obligated to protect children from all forms of violence and abuse, the plea underlined.

It further claimed in several incidents the victims, primarily children, could not defend themselves due to lack of self-defence skills and said the CBSE in 2013 introduced legal studies as an optional subject instead of a compulsory subject for classes XI and and XII students but it remains to be implemented.

"There are several educational boards in our country which have also been directed to introduce legal education and self-defence training at the school level for safety and welfare of the children by including them as compulsory subjects in their school curriculum," the plea said.

It said legal literacy would enhance understanding of rights, helping children avoid illegal activities and seek assistance whenever needed.

"It would also empower students, especially girls, by teaching them to protect themselves and boosting their confidence. It would increase awareness and encourage reporting of abuse, improving overall protection," the plea added. PTI ABA AMK