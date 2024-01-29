SC seeks Centre's response on PIL for filling up vacancies in NCSC

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL seeking direction to fill up the vacant posts in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Advertisment

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) is a constitutional institution meant to safeguard the interests of scheduled castes and offer them protection against discrimination and exploitation.

Besides the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued notice to the NCSC.

The top court had earlier asked the Centre to fill up the vacancies in the NCSC on an urgent basis.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Mahaveer Prasad Morya, an advocate hailing from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. PTI SJK SJK SK SK