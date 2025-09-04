SC seeks Centre's response on plea for streamlining SSC recruitment tests

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Centre and the Staff Selection Commission on a plea for reforms while conducting national-level recruitment examinations.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar took note of the plea filed by one Nikhil Kumar and issued notice for October 28.

The plea has sought measures to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in the examination process.

It said the SSC, tasked with holding recruitment examinations for several gazetted and non-gazetted posts across union ministries, had for years engaged Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to conduct the exams.

These were reportedly held without significant controversy, it added.

However, the controversy arose after the SSC entrusted the conduct of the Selection Post/Phase XIII Examination, 2025 to "Eduquity", it said.

The first phase of the examination, the plea alleged, suffered from serious irregularities, including poor infrastructure and malfunctioning systems.

The plea said despite representations to the ministry, the second phase of the exam also witnessed similar disruptions.

As the third phase of the test is set to be conducted in September, the candidates, based on the past experience and apprehending the same negligence, moved the top court for directions.