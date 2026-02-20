SC seeks Centre's response on woman's plea to bring mortal remains of son from Dubai

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea filed by a woman seeking a direction to bring the mortal remains of her son, who died in Dubai in December last year.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice on the plea and posted it for hearing on March 16.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said she is a widow and her son had gone to Dubai to work as a labourer.

"Now what is being informed is that he is dead," the counsel said, adding the petitioner had received a call in this regard from the embassy.

"You don't know anybody else in Dubai who can bring it?" the bench asked.

The petitioner's counsel said, "no".

"You have not given any details as to when did the death happen. How did he die? What happened there? You have just mentioned that there was a phone call on February 4 and you came to know," the bench said.

The counsel argued that the petitioner was informed that her son died on December 4 last year and she received a call on February 4.

"How did he die?" the bench asked.

The counsel said the petitioner does not know about it as there is no further communication to her.

The bench issued notice on the plea seeking responses from the Centre and others.

The plea has sought a direction to enable the petitioner to perform the last rites and rituals of her son. PTI ABA ABA DV DV