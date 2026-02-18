SC seeks cricketer Mohammad Shami's reply on transfer pleas filed by his estranged wife

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from cricketer Mohammad Shami on pleas filed by his estranged wife seeking transfer of cases, including the one alleging domestic violence, from West Bengal to Delhi.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan agreed to hear the two separate transfer petitions filed by Shami's wife.

The top court issued notice to the respondents, including Shami, seeking their responses on the pleas and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

The transfer petitions have been filed in the apex court through advocate Deepak Prakash.

The top court issued notice to Shami on November 7 last year on a separate plea filed by his estranged wife seeking enhancement of the interim maintenance granted to her and their minor daughter.

In that petition, his wife has challenged the two orders passed on July 1 and August 25 last year by the Calcutta High Court.

The high court had enhanced the interim maintenance payable by Shami to Rs 1.5 lakh per month for his spouse and Rs 2.5 lakh per month for their daughter, while allowing the cricketer to clear the arrears in eight monthly instalments.

In 2018, Shami's wife got an FIR lodged at the Jadavpur police station in Kolkata, alleging domestic violence, which subsequently led to a chargesheet against the cricketer.

She later moved a court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, seeking interim maintenance.