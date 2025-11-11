SC seeks EC's response on pleas of DMK, TMC challenging SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought separate responses from the Election Commission (EC) on pleas filed by the DMK, CPI(M), the West Bengal unit of the Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders, challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the poll panel to respond to the fresh petitions in two weeks.

The apex court also asked the Madras and Calcutta high courts to keep in abeyance any proceedings on petitions challenging the SIR of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

It also allowed the listing of an intervention application filed by the AIADMK supporting the exercise in Tamil Nadu.

On October 27, the EC announced the conduct of the second phase of the SIR exercise in 12 states and Union territories between November and February next year.

The states and Union territories are -- the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal are scheduled to go to polls in 2026.

The EC said for Assam, where polls are also due in 2026, the revision of the electoral rolls will be announced separately.

The second phase of the SIR exercise began on November 4 and will continue till December 4. The EC will release the draft electoral rolls on December 9 and the final electoral rolls will be published on February 7. PTI MNL RC