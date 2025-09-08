SC seeks Gujarat govt, ED's responses on journalist's bail plea in money laundering case

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Gujarat government and the Enforcement Directorate on a bail plea of journalist Mahesh Langa seeking bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged financial fraud.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on Langa’s plea challenging denial of bail by the Gujarat High Court but questioned what kind of journalist he is.

"What kind of a journalist is he?" the bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner.

"With due respect, there are some very genuine journalists. But there are also people who on their scooter say we are 'patrakar' (journalist) and what they actually do everybody knows," the court told Sibal.

Sibal replied these are all allegations.

"In one FIR, he gets anticipatory bail, then a second FIR is lodged and again anticipatory bail is granted but now he is booked under third FIR for income tax evasion. There are other things also against him," Sibal submitted.

He added there is background to the case also.

The bench issued notice and sought the response of the authorities. On July 31, the Gujarat High Court rejected Langa’s bail plea in the money laundering case on the grounds that if released on bail, prejudice would be caused to the prosecution case.

On February 25, the ED said it arrested Langa in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged financial fraud.

He was first arrested in October 2024 in a GST fraud case.

The money laundering case against Langa stems from two FIRs filed by Ahmedabad Police on charges of fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and causing wrongful loss of lakhs of rupees to certain people.