SC seeks Haryana advocates body stand on appointment of ex-judge in poll tribunal

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Haryana Bar Council to inform its stand on the appointment of a retired judge in the poll tribunal to oversee elections in the state.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said it had sought the views of the state bar council but got no response.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas related to the elections of district bar associations of Karnal and Rohtak in Haryana.

The pleas were filed after allegations over the fairness and transparency in conducting elections in various district bar associations in Punjab and Haryana were raised.

"As of now, it is difficult to say whether there is any prima facie merit in the allegations and counter allegations. However, in order to ensure that the Bar Council, as a statutory body, remains above Board, we have suggested on the previous date of hearing that they may nominate a former Judge of the high court, especially if anyone who is well-conversant with the functioning of the Bar Association/Bar Council, to act as the Election Tribunal, to conduct State wide elections. We are still awaiting the response from the State Bar Council," the bench said.

The top court, therefore, directed the chairman of the bar council to submit a proposal on the issue within five days and posted the hearing on May 27. PTI MNL MNL AMK AMK