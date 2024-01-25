SC seeks Kerala govt reply on VHP’s plea to operate buses to ferry Sabarimala pilgrims for free

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Kerala government on Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) plea seeking permission to operate vehicles to ferry pilgrims to the Sabarimala temple in the state.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan issued notice to the state government on a petition by the Kerala unit of VHP in which the outfit has challenged the April 13, 2023 order of the high court dismissing its petition.

Senior Advocate V Chitambaresh, appearing for the VHP, said the Hindu right organisation was willing to provide free transport to the pilgrims as many of them, including the elderly and children, have to walk a long distance to reach the temple.

He said earlier the Kerala State Roadways buses were provided at a place called Pampa from where a six kilometre trek to the shrine starts.

"People have to face a lot of difficulty as the KSRTC buses, which are not in very good condition, charge a very high fare from the pilgrims," he submitted.

The bench asked the senior lawyer whether he was seeking a contract carriage permit or stage carriage permit (a motor vehicle constructed or adapted to carry more than six passengers excluding the driver for hire or reward).

Chitambaresh replied he is seeking permits for contract carriage (Motor Vehicle Act defines 'contract carriage' to mean a motor vehicle which carries a passenger or passengers for hire or reward and is engaged under a contract).

The bench told the senior lawyer that it should only be a pick and drop facility from one location to another and passengers should not be picked along the route. Chitambaresh agreed to the suggestion after which the bench issued notice.

"Lakhs and lakhs of devotees are coming there. They are waiting for over 28-30 hours in queues for the KSRTC buses which are not in good condition," he said. PTI MNL MNL SK SK