SC seeks MP govt respond after man remains in jail beyond sentence

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court has sought an explanation from the Madhya Pradesh government upon learning that a rape convict has remained in jail for over eight years despite having undergone his seven-year sentence.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan asked the state government to file a reply within two weeks.

The top court observed the convict was tried by a sessions court in Khurai, District Sagar in Madhya Pradesh for rape, among other offences, under IPC.

"We would like to know how such a serious lapse occurred and why the petitioner remained in jail for more than eight years even after undergoing the entire sentence of seven years. We want the state to offer appropriate explanation in this regard," the bench said.

The man was sentenced to life imprisonment and slapped with a Rs 2,000 fine by the trial court.

The bench took into account the fact that the convict appealed before the high court which was partly allowed his plea and reduced the sentence from life imprisonment to a minimum of seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

"The matter of concern is that although the High Court partly allowed the appeal by reducing the sentence of life imprisonment to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, the petitioner came to be released from jail only on June 6, 2025," the court said in its August 22 order.

The top court then posted the matter for September 8.