SC seeks report from HCs on formation of gender sensitisation committees across courts

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought status reports from the registrars general of various high courts on a plea to establish effective internal mechanisms for prevention and redressal of incidents of harassment against women lawyers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a writ petition seeking directions for the effective implementation of the Vishaka Guidelines, including the setting up of internal complaints committees across high courts and district courts of the country.

Senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for the petitioner, submitted a chart before the court showing significant gaps in compliance.

“There are seven high courts where no guidelines or regulations were made,” she said.

The top court asked the registrars general of the concerned high courts to file status reports.

“The present writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution is filed by a woman lawyer practising before various courts across the country, seeking enforcement of her fundamental rights to equality, dignity and a safe working environment within court premises.

“The petitioner seeks appropriate directions to ensure that all the high courts, district courts, tribunals and other judicial or quasi-judicial bodies establish effective internal mechanisms for prevention and redressal of incidents of harassment against women lawyers, interns, litigants and other court users,” the plea filed by Geeta Rani said.

It said the top court has already taken proactive steps by constituting the Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) within the Supreme Court for members of the Bar and all stakeholders.

“However, no similar uniform structure exists across high courts, district courts, tribunals or Bar associations, resulting in a vacuum in institutional protection for women.

"Women lawyers, law interns, litigants and visitors regularly interact within the court system and are entitled to a safe environment that upholds their right to dignity and equal participation in the administration of justice," the plea said.