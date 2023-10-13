Advertisment
#National

SC seeks response from Centre, others on plea raising concerns over live surgery broadcast

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
13 Oct 2023

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea highlighting legal and ethical issues posed by live surgery broadcast.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud issued notices to the Centre and others, including the National Medical Commission (NMC), seeking their replies on the plea filed by some Delhi-based persons.

The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted that the petitioners have sought a direction to the NMC to appoint a committee to regularly monitor live surgery broadcast and also framing of guidelines regarding this.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing after three weeks. PTI ABA SJK ZMN

