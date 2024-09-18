SC seeks response of Centre, states on PIL for virtual hearings before land acquisition authorities

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and the states on a PIL seeking virtual hearing of the proceedings related to land acquisition compensation claims before Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Authorities.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notices to the governments on Tuesday on a PIL filed by a Kishan Chand Jain.

The top court also issued notices to the Centre and the the Central Information Commission (CIC) on Jain’s second PIL seeking directions for live-streaming of the proceedings and digitisation of procedures at the apex transparency panel.

The Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Authorities (LARAs) were set up under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 to deal with disputes related to land acquisition, compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement.

The PIL said the virtual proceedings at LARAs was the need of the hour.