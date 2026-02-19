SC seeks terms of reference for enhancing institutional strength of bar associations

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court has asked bar bodies to place before it the agreed terms of reference for strengthening and enhancing the institutional strength of bar associations across the country.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma asked the bar bodies and others, including advocate Vipin Nair, who was appointed as a nodal counsel in the matter, to do the needful within four weeks.

The bench was hearing a suo motu case titled "Re: strengthening and enhancing the institutional strength of bar associations".

"Although the matter appears to have been considered by this court on several occasions post July 16, 2024, we find that terms of reference are yet to be formulated for an authoritative answer from this court," the bench said in its order passed on February 11.

"We have requested them (bar bodies and others) to place before us agreed terms of reference within four weeks," the bench said.

The top court asked Nair to have the suggested terms of reference circulated to all the registrars general of the high courts so that the same may be further circulated to the bar associations of the district and sub-divisional courts within their jurisdiction.

"Re-list after eight weeks when we propose to consider the suggested terms of reference," the bench said.