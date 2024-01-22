SC seeks UP's response on MLA Abbas Ansari's plea challenging HC order rejecting bail

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by MLA Abbas Ansari challenging the Allahabad High Court order rejecting his bail application in an arms licence case.

Advertisment

Ansari, the elder son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has moved the apex court against the November 20, 2023 order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

His plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices B R Gavai, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its response on Ansari's plea and posted it for hearing after four weeks.

Advertisment

An FIR was lodged against the MLA from Mau constituency on October 12, 2019 for alleged irregularities obtaining arms licence and buying guns.

"Although the applicant's (Ansari) license issued initially at Lucknow had become invalidated on October 1, 2015, on the strength of the same license he got a license issued at New Delhi on June 1, 2017 and he purchased as many as 7 firearms," the high court had noted in its order. Ansari had obtained a gun licence from Lucknow in 2012.

The high court had noted Ansari got endorsed a revolver which was not permissible for a shooter and he was having 4,431 cartridges in his possession, many of which were metal jacketed and were not permitted to be used by a shooter. Ansari is said to be a competitive shooter and has won medals in shooting championships.

While rejecting his bail application, the high court had said, "Having considered the nature of allegations against the applicant…the status of the applicant as an expert shooter and a Member of Legislative Assembly, the possibility of the applicant being able to influence the witnesses in case of his release on bail, I am of the considered view that the aforesaid facts disentitle the applicant to receive discretion of this court by enlarging him on bail." Abbas Ansari won the 2022 assembly polls on a ticket of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, which was then in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. PTI ABA ABA SK SK