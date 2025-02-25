SC sets aside RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh's expulsion from Bihar Legislative Council

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the expulsion of RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh from the Bihar Legislative Council for his unruly behaviour in the House, saying it was highly excessive and disproportionate.

While terming Singh’s conduct as abhorrent and unbecoming of a member of the House, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said the legislative council should be more magnanimous.

The court also set aside the Election Commission's notification in December last announcing bypoll for the seat held by Singh.

The bench awarded the punishment of suspension for the period already undergone by Singh for his “unbecoming” conduct, and said he would not seek any remuneration for the suspension period.

On July 26, last year, Singh was expelled from the Bihar Legislative Council for his unruly behaviour in the House.

Singh, considered close to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad and his family, was charged with sloganeering against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 13, 2024, during a heated exchange in the House.

In 2024, the motion for Singh's expulsion was passed by voice vote, a day after the ethics committee submitted its report to acting chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh.

Singh was also charged with "insulting the chief minister by mimicking his body language" and questioning the competence of the members of the ethics committee after appearing before it.