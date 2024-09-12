SC should take cognisance of judicial officers raising safety concerns in West Bengal: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of judicial officers raising safety concerns in West Bengal and alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted a committed judiciary in the state.

Senior judicial officers of Diamond Harbour sub-divisional court in West Bengal raised concerns about their safety and security after a person was reportedly spotted loitering outside their residential quarters on Sunday.

The judicial officers suspect that the person had the ulterior motive of disconnecting power supply to the premises to instil fear within the judiciary and disrupt their work, particularly following recent judicial orders related to POCSO cases.

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The matter pertains to Diamond Harbour sub-divisional court, which falls under the Lok Sabha constituency from where Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is an MP." "This is the area where hooliganism runs rampant openly. There is no law, no police there… It's Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee who rule the roost," he charged.

Patra alleged that somewhere or the other, an attempt was made to instil fear in the minds of the judicial officers because the court had rejected the West Bengal government's plea to send some protesting doctors, who were booked under the stringent POCSO Act, to judicial custody or police custody.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Banerjee wants a committed judiciary in West Bangal, he charged.

"This is a matter of grave nature. The Supreme Court should take cognisance of the issue of trying to instil fear in the minds of judicial officers of West Bengal," he added. PTI PK SZM