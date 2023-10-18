SC showed respect for 'Bhartiya' family system: RSS-linked organisation on ruling on same-sex marriages

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) RSS-linked Samvardhinee Nyas, a women's organisation, has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on same-sex marriages, saying the top court has shown respect for the "Bhartiya family and marriage system".

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was heading the bench pronouncing its verdict on 21 pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, said the court cannot make a law but only interpret it, and it is for Parliament to change the Special Marriage Act. "Samvardhinee Nyas has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision not to give legal recognition to same-sex marriage and adoption," the RSS-linked organisation said in a statement late on Tuesday. The organisation believes that "the Honorable Supreme Court has respected Bhartiya family and marriage system by giving the decision that the relationship between two homosexuals in the form of marriage, is not eligible for registration. This is not even their fundamental right", it said. "Denying homosexuals the right to adopt a child is also a good decision," the statement said, adding that "Samvardhinee Nyas believes that the Supreme Court will always stand to protect Bhartiya Sanskriti and its values in the larger interest of society". PTI PK ANB ANB