SC signs MoU with Bhutan apex court for exchange of law clerks, says CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday said that the Supreme Court has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the apex court of Bhutan to facilitate the exchange of young legal professionals.

The CJI, at the outset of the proceedings, said that under the MoU, two law clerks from Bhutan will be engaged by the Supreme Court here for a period of three months.

The clerks will receive the same honorarium as Indian law clerks, and their travel expenses will be borne by the Supreme Court, the CJI said. Introducing the law clerks to the packed courtroom, the CJI described them as “young and bright” and said they would be assigned to work in different courts during their tenure.

“We have entered into an MOU with the Supreme Court of Bhutan and on the basis of which there will be two law clerks who will be paid on the basis of our honorarium and will be there for period of three months, we will be taking care of their travelling, both will be working in different courts, both are very bright,” the CJI said.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening judicial cooperation and enhancing institutional ties between the two countries, he said. PTI SJK SJK AMJ AMJ