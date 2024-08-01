SC, ST Sub-categorisation: A struggle of three decades by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI) A relentless struggle for three decades by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) demanding the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes yielded fruit on Thursday as the Supreme Court gave a ruling empowering states to create sub-classifications of SCs and STs for providing quotas within the reserved category.

Founder-President of MRPS Manda Krishna Madiga said that all sections of society as well as political parties of different ideologies had stood behind the rightful demand of the Madiga community, one of the biggest constituents of SCs in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“Today dharma won. This victory is being dedicated to those who lost their lives during the struggle. We are dedicating this victory to our cadre who tirelessly worked for the cause,” Krishna told reporters in the national capital.

Without the support of all the sections of the society, the struggle would not have continued for 30 years and culminated in victory, he further said.

A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, in a 6:1 majority verdict, held that the further sub-classification of SCs and STs by states can be permitted to ensure grant of reservation for more backward categories within these groups.

Established in June 1994 in Eedumudi village in Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh with 13 members of Madiga youth, MRPS evolved into a community organisation of Madigas over a period of time and grew to become a force to reckon with in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

During the past three decades, MRPS held several agitations highlighting the necessity of sub-categorisation of SCs.

The issue had become so sensitive that, during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a meeting organised by MRPS and assured the SC community that the Centre would form a committee to adopt all possible ways of empowering the Madigas with regard to their demand of categorisation of SCs.

At the meeting, Manda Krishna Madiga became emotional as he sat next to Modi.

The PM embraced and consoled him, describing him as his younger brother.