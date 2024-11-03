SC status for converts : Govt extends tenure of Commission by a year

New Delhi: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has extended by a year the tenure of a commission established to examine whether Scheduled Castes (SC) status can be granted to individuals who have converted to religions other than Sikhism and Buddhism.

This decision, formalised through a notification dated November 1, comes as the Commission, initially set to conclude its work on October 10 sought additional time to finalise its report.

The Commission of Inquiry was constituted on October 6, 2022, under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

The inquiry also covers related concerns regarding social justice, rights, and the possible extension of reserved status to converts from religions not traditionally included in SC classifications, such as Christianity and Islam.

Headed by former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, the Commission has been engaging with stakeholders, including sociologists, historians, and representatives from affected communities, to better understand the nuances of caste identity in the context of religious conversion, officials said.

According to the latest notification, the Commission is now required to submit its report by October 10, 2025.