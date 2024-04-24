SC stays construction of 4 dams inside Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the construction of four proposed dams inside Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta issued notices to the Centre, the Haryana government and others while seeking their replies.

The top court noted that the construction of dams will not only be detrimental to wildlife and population in Kalesar but also to the ecosystem and even the purpose for which the dams are proposed would not be achieved.

"Issue notice. We further direct that no steps shall be taken for construction of dams unless an order is passed by this court," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal against the construction of four dams Chikan, Kansli, Khillanwala and Ambawali within Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary as it will have a negative impact on the flora and the fauna in the area.

Bansal submitted before the apex court that the National Board for Wild Life has granted permission to construct dams inside the the wildlife sanctuary without taking cognisance of the report of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) which says that there is no need of such dams.

"WII has categorically stated in its report namely 'Feasibility Study of Proposed Small Dams in Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary, Haryana' that the proposed dams are under protected area boundary of Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary and as such would significantly affect the terrestrial as well as aquatic biodiversity of the protected area," Bansal submitted.

Referring to a letter by the principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, Haryana, Bansal said he has stated that the proposed dam sites which are located in the notified boundary of the sanctuary will affect the existing pattern of habitat use of various species. PTI PKS PKS KSS KSS