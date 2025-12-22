SC stays conviction of ex-Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate in cheating case

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday stayed conviction of former Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate in a cheating and forgery case.

A vacation bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Maharashtra government on Kokate's plea.

"Issue notice. In the meanwhile, conviction of petitioner shall remain stayed to the extent that there shall be no disqualification as a member of legislative assembly. However he shall not hold any office of profit," the bench said.

Kokate's conviction and two-year sentence by a magistrate in February this year were upheld by the Nashik sessions court last Tuesday, holding that he and his brother dishonestly induced the state government to allot them flats.