SC stays criminal proceedings against Karnataka BJP MLC

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the criminal proceedings against Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi for his alleged derogatory remarks against minister Laxmi Hebbalkar inside the Belagavi legislative council last year.

An FIR was lodged against Ravi under BNS Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (outraging the modesty of a woman) in December 2024.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal stayed the proceedings after hearing submissions on the lawyer representing Ravi.

The BJP leader has challenged an order of the Karnataka High Court rejecting his petition seeking to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against him.

Earlier this month, the high court observed that if the alleged remark or gesture was indeed directed at the complainant woman, it could be construed as outraging her modesty.

The top court in an interim order stayed the proceedings against Ravi and also sought a reply from the state government on his plea.

Ravi's counsel argued as remarks were alleged to made during the legislative council’s proceedings on December 19, 2024, his client had constitutional immunity.

The Civil Procedure Code provisions also bar the arrest of members during parliamentary sessions and for up to 40 days after the sessions, his plea said.

Ravi was arrested by local police from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on December 19. PTI MNR SJK MNR AMK AMK