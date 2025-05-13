SC stays demolition of homes, commercial property in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the demolition of residential and commercial properties at Fatehpuri area of Chandi Chowk in the capital as it pulled up the MCD for ineptness.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh examined the photographs of the area filed by an intervenor and reprimanded the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for being unable to stop the construction of commercial complexes.

The MCD was directed to file a status report with all details failing which the court warned it of contempt action or drawing an inference that they were in cahoots with the builders.

"Meanwhile, demolition of residential buildings and construction and conversion of commercial complexes are stayed," the bench ordered.

The MCD counsel said that in compliance with a court order, a team visited the area and inspected the entire premises and nearby areas and submitted a report.

He said the report was not placed on record due to holidays and assured that all illegal constructions were removed.

The top court was hearing a plea of a petitioner-in-person who claimed illegal construction was ongoing in the area allegedly in collusion with the civic authorities.

The bench asked her to suggest some names of independent architects and civil engineers who could visit the site for inspection and submit a report to the court.

“We want independent inspection of the site as we are not able to rely upon the report of the MCD officials,” the bench said and posted the matter on May 23.

On February 17, the top court mulled ordering a CBI probe into alleged illegal constructions in the busy Chandni Chowk area of Delhi and failure of the MCD to check it.

It expressed its concern and blamed the inaction of officials of MCD to check the unauthorised constructions in the commercial hub of the city.

The MCD claimed the alleged unauthorised construction was removed pursuant to the orders of the Delhi High Court, where matter is still pending.

The petitioner challenged two orders of the Delhi High Court including one over the removal of unauthorised construction at Bagh Deewar, Fatehpuri in Chandni Chowk which was disposed of on assurances of the MCD. PTI MNL MNL AMK AMK