SC stays Madras HC order restoring disproportionate wealth case against former CM Panneerselvam

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Madras High Court restoring a disproportionate wealth case against expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam and seven of his family members.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti issued notice on the plea filed by Panneerselvam.

The high court, on October 29, set aside an order of a lower court permitting the prosecution to withdraw from a disproportionate wealth case against Panneerselvam and others, and discharging the accused.

The high court had set aside the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate/Special Judge, Sivaganga passed on December 3, 2012.

Restoring the trial, Justice N Anand Venkatesh had said since two accused died in the interregnum, the proceedings against them shall stand abated. PTI PKS RHL