SC stays NGT summoning state officials in encroachment case

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday stayed an order of the National Green Tribunal seeking personal appearance of a principal secretary of its urban department and Dehradun’s district magistrate in a case over encroachment.

A bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh considered the submissions of solicitor general Tushar Mehta and senior advocate A N S Nadkarni and granted the relief to the state government.

The bench asked Uttarakhand government to file an application before the NGT, Delhi, within two weeks for relief.

The NGT order was issued in a case in which the state officials, its pollution control board, the collector and municipal commissioner were directed to take immediate action for removal of encroachment from “the public land/river body and to ensure the compliances of the environmental laws”. PTI SJK AMK