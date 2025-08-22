SC stays order barring release of stray dogs, allows return after sterilisation, vaccination

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Friday stayed the August 11 direction to permanently relocate stray dogs from streets to dog shelters in Delhi-NCR.

The apex court clarified that stray dogs must be released after sterilisation and immunisation, except in cases where they are infected with rabies or display aggressive behaviour. The interim relief comes amid rising debates on stray dog management across the country.

A three-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria heard the matter.

The Supreme Court offered a few corrective suggestions in its order:

The MCD should create designated feeding areas in municipal wards. Under no circumstances should feeding of stray dogs be permitted outside these areas, and any violation will invite prosecution under the law.

The MCD shall set up a helpline number for reporting violations of the order.

If a public servant is obstructed while carrying out their duties, the offender will be held liable. Each NGO or animal lover violating the order will be required to pay a fine of ₹25,000.

Animal lovers may submit an application before the MCD for the adoption of stray dogs.

The scope of the order is broadened pan-India. Notices are issued to Animal Husbandry Departments of all States and Union Territories, and to their Secretaries, to ensure compliance with the ABC Rules.

The Registry has been directed to seek information from all High Courts where similar petitions are pending. Henceforth, such cases will be transferred to this Court.

On August 11, a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan took suo motu cognisance of a news report titled “City hounded by strays and kids pay price”, published in the Delhi edition of The Times of India. The bench directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to begin relocating all stray dogs from the streets to shelters, starting with the creation of a facility to house 5,000 dogs.