SC stays proceedings against Tamil Nadu minister I Periyasamy in corruption case

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday stayed till further orders the proceedings in a corruption case against Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra said since the top court is examining the appeal of the minister, who has challenged a February 26 Madras High Court order which set aside the trial court order discharging him in the case, the proceedings in the matter need to be stayed.

In an application filed through advocate Ram Sankar, Periyasamy sought the apex court's direction for deferment of trial and exemption from personal appearance in the graft case before a Chennai court.