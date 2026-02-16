SC stays recovery proceedings against Rajasthan govt for failure to refund contractor

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the recovery proceedings against the Rajasthan government for its failure to refund a contractor.

A bench headed by Justice M M Sundresh issued a notice to the contractor and stayed the recovery proceedings on a petition filed by advocate Kartikeya Asthana, challenging an August 2025 order of the Rajasthan High Court dismissing the state government’s application for condoning the delay in filing the appeal.

According to the plea, the high court dismissed the petitioner’s (state government’s) “well-reasoned condonation of the delayed application, and consequently their appeal itself, under an erroneous assumption that either the application itself, or the additional affidavit filed pursuant to the high court’s directions in support of the application, suffered from falsity”.

The state government had filed an appeal in the high court against a decree of a Kota commercial court in a civil suit, directing the refund of Rs 6.35 lakh to the contractor for breaching the contract for road construction.

The plea moved by Asthana said, “Since there was a delay of 259 days in filing the appeal, the petitioners moved an application seeking condonation of the delay.

“The application clearly stated that, in the meantime, due to a change in the state government and the process of appointment of lawyers being underway, some delay was caused in handing over the record of the case for the preparation of the appeal.” It said that attachment warrants had been issued in respect of the state government’s properties by the commercial court, and movable property, including furniture and vehicles, had already been seized and attached. PTI MNR ARI