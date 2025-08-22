SC stays SIT probe against Congress MLA in fake documents case

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, directing FIR and constitution of the special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations against Congress MLA Arif Masood, who is accused of running a college on the basis of forged documents.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to the MP government on the appeal filed by the college.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Indira Priyadarshini College challenging the high court order.

Madhya Pradesh police on August 21 constituted a three-member SIT to probe the allegations.

While the SIT is headed by Sanjeev Shami, Additional Director General of Police Telecom, Deputy Inspector General Chhindwara Range Kalyan Chakravarty and Assistant Inspector General Training Nimisha Pandey are other members.

The government cancelled the recognition of Indira Priyadarshini College Bhopal run by Aman Education Society -- of which MLA Masood is secretary -- on June 9, following which he challenged it in the high court.

Masood was booked on directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court when it was hearing a plea of the legislator, who was challenging the higher education department's decision to cancel the recognition of the college.

The FIR was registered at Koh-e-Fiza Police Station under Sections, including 420 (cheating) and 471 (using a forged document), of IPC said ACP Anil Bajpai.

The high court on August 18 ordered the Bhopal police commissioner to register an FIR against Masood within three days and directed the DGP to form the SIT. PTI PKS AMK AMK