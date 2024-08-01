SC sub-classification should not be used for opportunistic politics: YSRCP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 1 (PTI) YSRCP leader A Suresh on Thursday said the Supreme Court judgment allowing states to make sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas inside the reserved categories should be used for their upliftment but not "opportunistic politics".

Suresh, who served as a minister in the YSRCP government, noted that the opposition party has always viewed and treated any two sub-categories within the marginalised communities like two eyes to ensure their equal attention and care.

"The YSRCP sincerely wishes that the judgment by the Supreme Court be used not for opportunistic politics but to strengthen the Scheduled Castes in a manner that ensures justice for all, adhering to the spirit of the verdict in thought, word, and deed," Suresh said at a press conference at the party office in Tadepalli.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict, BJP leader and Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav termed the decision as historic.

Yadav noted that justice has been served to the downtrodden sections. PTI STH SS