SC summons Delhi DoE secretary on plea seeking closure of schools due to pollution

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought personal appearance of the secretary of Directorate of Education of the Delhi government on a plea seeking closure of schools in view of worsening air quality in the national capital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a plea filed by Wazirpur JJ Colony Association on the issue and was irked over non-filing of response by the DoE and other respondents including the Centre.

"The office report shows that all seven respondents were served through speed post on September 20, 2025. However, only respondent no.4 has entered an appearance and filed its counter affidavit. Respondents no.1 to 3, namely, the Government of NCT of Delhi and its Directorate of Education, as well as the Union of India, have chosen not to enter an appearance," the CJI said.

The bench said it appeared that the issue raised or the relief sought would require appropriate assistance from the DoE.

"Unfortunately, the said department has also not come forward to assist the court... In such circumstances, we summon the Secretary, Directorate of Education, State of NCT of Delhi, who shall remain present on December 01, 2025. Meanwhile, the NCT of Delhi and its Directorate of Education shall also file their counter-affidavit," the order said.

The bench directed the apex court registry to send the copy of the order to the DoE Secretary for information and necessary compliance.

During a brief hearing, the bench was informed that the schools were closed for longer periods in 2022, 2023 and 2024 keeping in mind the toxic air quality.

However, no such steps have been taken this year by the DoE, a lawyer said.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The city has been battling poor air quality for the last few weeks. PTI SJK ZMN